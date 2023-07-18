INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJW) – Police investigating a report of a home intruder at an Indianapolis home were surprised to find a baby deer instead.

According to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, police found the baby deer “hiding in the basement” on June 23.

Body camera footage that was released by police on July 15 shows officers from the department getting to the home and finding the deer.

“Our brave officers went down to investigate, only to discover a baby deer, affectionately known as Bambi, seeking shelter,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Instead of ‘booking’ our new friend, they quickly sprang into action with a safety-first approach!”

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department used a blanket to scoop up the deer, carry it outside and release it into the backyard.

“Hopefully, she can find momma,” an officer said as he carried the deer upstairs.