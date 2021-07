Photo courtesy Euclid Police Department/Facebook

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police reportedly found 10 furry “hooligans running amok” on the streets of Euclid Friday.

Taking to Facebook to show off the puppy haul, officers said the dogs were taken to Euclid Animal Shelter:

As of yesterday’s posting, the owner of the adorable pups has yet to be located, and it remains unclear why the animals were left behind.

Those interested in adopting any of the cuties should be on the lookout for postings on the Euclid Pet Pals website right here.