Police rescue 6-foot snake from Lorain County roadway

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – North Ridgeville police officers helped rescue a six-foot snake from a roadway Monday afternoon.

Officers received the call for what witnesses originally thought was a big Diamondback Rattlesnake in the middle of Lorain Road around 1:30 p.m.

When they found the snake in the roadway, they noticed it wasn’t rattling. Still, officers said they didn’t know what species of snake it was.

Officers at the scene used a noose to get the snake, which turned out to be a rat snake, off the roadway and into a paper bag. It was then taken by a ranger from the Cleveland Metroparks.