Officers replace woman’s flag pole after she broke hers while fighting off violent intruder

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (WJW) — Officers in Utah offered to replace a resident’s flag pole after she broke it while fighting off an intruder.

According to the department’s Facebook post, it happened around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect allegedly came on the property and started attacking multiple family members. The homeowner then grabbed her flag pole with the American flag still attached and used it to defend herself and the other victims.

She told officers on scene that she was worried she may have desecrated the flag since it hit the ground, so they decided to surprise her with a new flag and pole.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and two counts of assault.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: