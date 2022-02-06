Police renew call to find woman missing 20 years

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina Police Department is renewing the call to find a woman who went missing 20 years ago.

In a Facebook post, the department brought attention to the missing person case – Lynn Cunningham.

Lynn Cunningham (Credit: Medina police)

She has not been seen or heard from by her family since February 2002 when she may have been dropped off at a truck stop in Medina County.

The family received phone calls from Lynn a couple days later from out of state phone numbers.

She has green eyes and brown hair. She’s 5’3″ and was 117 lbs. at the time of her disappearance when she was 24 years old.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Lynn Cunningham or know her current whereabouts, please contact Detective Smith with the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.