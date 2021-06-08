Police remind drivers of upcoming expiration date to renew licenses, temp tags

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Ohio lifts restrictions set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, this also means that BMV extensions are ending soon, too

House Bill 404, the bill letting drivers use temporary tags, hard plates, and driver’s licenses that expired March 9, 2020 and after, is expiring on July 1.

That gives drivers less than 17 business days from today to get them renewed.

In a Facebook post, the East Cleveland Police Department says, “We’ve marked the date on our calendar and will be starting zero tolerance enforcement of registration violations. This means if you are driving on the street and your plate is expired, you will be receiving an invitation to the East Cleveland Municipal Court and your vehicle will be subject to impoundment.”

Its says cars parked on the street and in driveways with visible expired registrations could also be impounded.

The Ohio BMV is encouraging residents to not wait until the last minute.

To renew a license at a deputy registrar license agency, you can use the “Get In Line, Online” system to avoid wait times. Vehicle registrations can be renewed online.