Police release video in shooting that killed teen, hurt 11 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Police Department has released a body camera video showing officers running toward the scene of a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and 11 people wounded.

The shooting occurred early Monday during a block party. An officer can be heard yelling at people to “stay down” and “find cover” in the video released Thursday.

Dozens of gunshots can be heard as officers run toward the scene.

Police have said about 80 rounds were fired by multiple gunmen.

The slain teen has been identified as Stephon Johnson. The wounded range in age from 11 to 51 years old.