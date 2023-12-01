KIENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent Police Police department released a photo Friday in their search for a suspect in a local shooting death.

Police are looking for Dawan Wilson, 44.

Dawan Wilson, Courtesy: Kent Police Department

Police say he’s a suspect in the death of a 35-year-old woman who was shot inside a home in the 1300 block of S. Water Street on November 11.

According to police, investigators believe Wilson had traveled to Kent from his home in Goodyear, Arizona, to find the victim.

Police say they had a domestic relationship.

Police released a photo of Wilson along with a picture of the vehicle he was driving at the time of the Kent homicide.

Dawan Wilson suspected vehicle, Courtesy: Kent Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department or the US Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866- 4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

The NOVFTF is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Dawan Wilson.