Police release photos of suspects in Dollar General clerk attack

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department released photos of two suspects accused of attacking a clerk at a Dollar General.

It happened at the store on East Exchange Street on Feb. 21 at about 9:30 a.m.

Akron police said two suspects tried to leave the Dollar General with a cart full of merchandise and the clerk tried to stop them.

The one suspect knocked the employee to the ground and kicked her several times. She then grabbed the victim’s hair and dragged her, according to police.

The pair fled in a car driven by a third person.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

The car was a blue or black Acura sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information should call Akron Police Detective Ben Surblis at 330-375-2463, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.