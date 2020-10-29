Police release new details in search for driver who hit and killed man in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is releasing new information in the search for a driver who hit and killed a 64-year-old man.
Officers found the body of George Frye on S. Arlington St. near E. Exchange St. on Friday, October 23.
Police say he had been hit by a car that left the scene around 8:15 p.m.
Traffic investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray 2003 – 2007 Silver Cadillac CTS.
The vehicle should have heavy damage to the left front which may include missing parts.
If you have information on this fatal hit skip, call Akron police at (330)375-2490.
