LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department released body camera video after a patrolman shot and killed a resident’s loose dog over the weekend, claiming he feared for his life.

The yellow Labrador retriever’s owner, Tammie Kerns, told FOX 8 News that the dog, named Dixie, was “harmless.”

According to a report, the officer was patrolling near the 700 block of Oberlin Avenue Sunday afternoon when he saw five large, yellow dogs running loose through yards and on the sidewalk.

The patrolman’s report states that three people, one of which had a cut on her forearm, were trying to catch the dogs but couldn’t.

The report says a woman tried to grab one of the dogs by the tail and it appeared to snap at her and another dog running past. That other dog, the report says, then “charged” at the patrolman.

“I then discharged my service pistol several times at the dog to stop the threat,” the patrolman’s report said. “The dog then ran toward the front of my cruiser, and passed due to its injuries.”

However, Kerns said the officer kept shooting as the lab was “crawling across the street onto the curb.”

Dixie (Courtesy of Tammie Kerns)

The body camera video released on Wednesday shows the dog running toward the officer when he opened fire. Due to the graphic nature of the video, that’s all FOX 8 is showing of the footage.

It goes on to show the dog running away from the officer when he opens fire again.

“I really don’t know. He is saying he feared for his life, but how is he fearing for his life when the dog is going in the opposite direction?” Kerns previously told FOX 8.

According to reports, after the shooting, an angry mob of residents surrounded him and yelled profanities before a Lorain police sergeant was called to the scene.

The Lorain Police Department’s professional standards office is investigating use of force in the dog’s death.