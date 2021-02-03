Police recover vehicle connected to Akron woman kidnapped by son

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A vehicle linked to a missing Akron woman was recovered early Wednesday after a pursuit.

FOX 8 has contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Akron police to find out if Brenda Clegg was safely recovered.

Brenda Faye Clegg (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

We have not heard back.

The 70-year-old woman was kidnapped by her son, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

According to Akron police, Brenda Clegg, 70, was taken by her son around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from her West Market St. home.

The pair were in a red 2009 Kia Spectra with Ohio plate number HXY6970.

FOX 8 crews at the scene matched that information with the vehicle located in Medina County that was pursued in connection with the Missing Endangered Adult Alert.

Law enforcement has not confirmed if either the son or Ms. Clegg were in the vehicle.

The Missing Endangered Adult Alert was canceled at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department, 911, or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.

