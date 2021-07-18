Police pursuit of stolen semi-truck in Ohio ends after being hit by train

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) — Portsmouth police say a pursuit of a stolen semi-truck ended early Sunday morning after being struck by a slow-moving train, causing damage to over 10 vehicles.

Officers say Portsmouth 911 dispatch began receiving calls of a semi-truck that struck a pole on the 600 block of Broadway Street around 1:15 a.m, causing a tree to catch on fire.

When officers were dispatched to the area, they located the semi-truck fleeing the area, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit went through the east end of Portsmouth where the driver caused extensive damage to fire hydrants, signposts, and 15 vehicles. The driver then went the wrong way on Charles Street, losing its trailer as it went into a vacant lot.

The pursuit continued northbound, where the driver of the semi-truck drove the truck onto the railroad tracks in the area of Gallia and Clay streets.

According to the police release, a slow westbound moving train hit the truck, causing the semi to stop. The driver of the semi then fled out of the vehicle and climbed on top of the train where officers surrounded him.

The suspect, Maxwell Riley, 39 of Argillite, Kentucky, was forced off of the train and resisted arrest. Officers were able to arrest the suspect after using a taser on him.

The semi-truck was determined to be stolen from Stone Works Construction in Portsmouth.

Riley was transported to a trauma center in Columbus.

Riley faces charges including breaking and entering, grand theft auto, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, railroad vandalism, and other counts of vandalism once he is released from the hospital.