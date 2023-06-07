EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police and agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says the shooting happened in the area of E. 222nd Street and Fox Avenue. Police were chasing the suspects who were alleged to be driving stolen vehicles.

The chief says the suspects rammed a few police vehicles.

He said one officer fired his weapon.

“The suspect was shot in the leg, and officers started first aid immediately,” Meyer said. He added the suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. He said the officer that fired the weapon was not injured, but another officer suffered a “serious leg injury.” That officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meyer said an officer recovered a gun at the scene.

Officers are still looking for an additional suspect, and police believe he may be armed.

Residents in the Babbit and E. 250th Street area are asked to stay inside their homes and if they notice anything suspicious to call the police.

