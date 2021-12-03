Police pursuit of stolen car in Solon ends in crash, 85-year-old woman critically injured

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Solon Police Department is conducting an investigation after the pursuit of a stolen car in Solon on Friday.

Around 2:40 p.m., a patrol officer saw a 2012 Ford Fusion, that had been entered as stolen, traveling east on Solon Road near Erico Drive, according to a release from Solon police.

Police say the driver allegedly fled after the officer attempted a stop. The officer then set up Stop Sticks but the driver avoided them and crashed into two other vehicles, the release says.

Both drivers of the other two vehicles, a 37-year-old North Bloomfield man and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 85-year-old female passenger from Chagrin Falls was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old Berea man and a 20-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody and taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A loaded handgun was found immediately after the incident.

Charges are pending the results of further investigation.