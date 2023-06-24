Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) – The New Franklin Police Department is updating the search for a 90-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Joseph Latona left his home near Portage Lakes State Park around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police say. He hasn’t been seen since.

“The New Franklin Police Department with the assistance of many agencies from Summit County and citizens from multiple cities have thoroughly searched the Portage Lakes State Park and adjacent neighborhoods by way of foot-patrol, drones, K-9’s, mounted units,” the department said late Friday night.

Police say the waterways in the area were checked with boats and sonar.

“We will continue to investigate each and every tip called into the police department,” New Franklin police wrote on Facebook.

Missing: Joseph Latona

Latona is described as standing 5-foot-8, weighing about 140 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Latona was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Police say for anyone willing to help, they’re asking people to extend further from the state park area in vacant lots and abandoned structures.

Anyone who sees Latona is urged to contact New Franklin police at 330-882-3281.