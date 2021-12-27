Police pursue carjackers who robbed woman Christmas night, still looking for 4th suspect

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights Police arrested three alleged carjacking suspects following a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says police were chasing a car that was stolen Christmas night on Random Road in Little Italy in Cleveland.

The victim told the FOX 8 I-Team she was afraid the suspects were going to kill her. She said she was held at gunpoint and her car was stolen.

“Investigator Sean Riley spotted the stolen vehicle here in the city around 11 p.m. Sunday night,” Mecklenburg said. “He tried to stop it but the suspects took off. Due to the violent nature this car was taken in, officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit in an attempt to stop the car.”

After several minutes, the driver of the stolen vehicle parked the car on Shore Acres Drive in Cleveland. The four suspects jumped out of the car and ran.

Cleveland Heights police, along with East Cleveland’s K-9 officer, were able to track down three of the suspects.

The chief said they believe the suspects may be involved in other crimes as well.

“Officers did recover a gun,” the chief said.

The three arrested are all teenagers. Police are still looking for a fourth suspect.

The chief said the three are all facing charges in Cuyahoga County juvenile court. She said one of the suspects was taken to Cleveland police headquarters for questioning.

She added that two of the suspects were released to their parents because the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center told officers they were not able to house them.

They are all due in court soon.



“I applaud my officers for their dedication and diligence this weekend,“ the chief said. “They did a great job apprehending these offenders.”