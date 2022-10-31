(WKBN) – Police from different agencies are looking into whether three break-ins at area malls are connected.

The first break-in in the local area happened just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the Southern Park Mall.

Our reporter on the scene found doors and windows shattered. Boardman Police Lt. John Allsopp said multiple registers were broken into.

At Eastwood Mall in Niles, there was an attempted break-in at the Macy’s store. The alarm was tripped at 11:45 p.m., but Niles police did not find anything, according to Joe Bell, the director of corporate communications at Cafaro Company.

At 12:20 a.m. Sunday, the alarm at Macy’s was tripped again, and when police arrived, the doors were smashed. No one was there when the officers arrived.

Someone also tried to get into JCPenney at the Eastwood Mall but could not break the door.

Mall officials are coordinating with Niles police on the break-ins.

“It appears that one of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie and the other was wearing what appeared to be a chicken suit,” Bell said, referencing surveillance camera footage.

Suspects believed to be involved in the mall break-in at the Eastwood Mall.

Jackson Township police in Stark County also reported a mall break-in at the Macy’s at Belden Village Mall early Friday morning, according to Jackson Twp. Police Major Jim Monigold. The thieves escaped with an unknown amount of money.

“It leads us to believe that this is a coordinated effort on a part of some kind of retail theft gang,” Bell said.

Noelle Haynes, Anna Marsick and Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.