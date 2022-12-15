Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted: Dec 15, 2022 / 07:13 AM EST
Updated: Dec 15, 2022 / 07:13 AM EST
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Paxton Road is closed between Barrington and Irvington Avenues due to a police presence in the area Thursday morning.
Police investigation closes Paxton between Barrington – Irvington.— Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 15, 2022
