Police presence at Fort De Soto Park in search for Brian Laundrie

**In the video, above, Dog the Bounty Hunter joins the search for Brian Laundrie**

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJW)– The search for Brian Laundrie brought police attention to Fort De Soto Park on Wednesday.

Law enforcement and a helicopter were spotted at the large park, which spans more than 1,000 acres and five keys in Florida, according to WFLA’s Josh Benson.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito. The couple was on a road trip in their van this summer, posting updates to social media.

Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida on Sept. 1 without Petito. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

(Nomadic Statik YouTube/Gabrielle Petito via NewsNation)

Petito’s remains were found more than a week later in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he has not been located.

His family was at Fort De Soto Park from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, WFLA reported. According to police, Laundrie was last seen by his family on Sept. 14. He went to Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, the family said.