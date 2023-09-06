EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says he is increasing patrols to help reduce violent crime in the city.

“We are not going to tolerate this and we will address it head-on,“ Meyer told the Fox 8 I-Team. “We also are in the process of adding more police officers to this department so we can better serve the community.”

In the past 10 days, Euclid officers investigated a house invasion that ended with the two suspects being shot several times, a shooting and large fight at a bar, and a robbery of a man in his own driveway.

“This epidemic of gun violence is so concerning and the aftermath is devastating,” Meyer said. “I don’t think the general public understands the devastation of a gunshot wound.”

Capt. Jeff Cutwright said all three incidents remain under investigation. He said in the shooting cases the suspects have been identified and charges are pending. In the robbery case, police are looking for the suspect.

“The suspect is an African-American male and he was wearing a shirt with the saying be a good human being on the back,” Cutwright said. “We are hoping someone will take a look at the picture and recognize him. The victim was in his own driveway and robbed of expensive jewelry and roughed up by this guy.”