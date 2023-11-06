CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A person is dead after being shot in the head inside a Canton home around midnight Monday morning.

According to a release from the Canton Police Department, officers arrived at the scene on the 3600 block of Ellis Avenue Northeast after a call about a person with a potential firearm.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the heart. The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

Canton police ask that anyone with information about this shooting call (330) 489-3144.

No further details have yet been made available.