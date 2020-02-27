Police: Pennsylvania woman dressed in Cookie Monster costume overdoses after dropping child at babysitter

WEST NEWTON, Pennsylvania (WJW) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is facing children endangerment charges after police say she overdosed just after dropping her child at the babysitter.

The West Newton police chief told KDKA-TV that Rachel Martin, 38, was wearing a Cookie Monster costume when she was found in her car. Investigators aren’t sure why she was wearing the costume.

According to KDKA, police said the babysitter contacted them because she was concerned that Martin appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police said the 9-year-old, who has autism, was dropped off wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and no shoes or socks. Police said it was just 43-degrees outside.

Police reportedly found Martin in an alley behind the babysitter’s house.

“She was seated in her vehicle behind the residence slumped over the steering wheel,”

Martin was given Narcan and taken to a local hospital.

“Had the emergency service and police not been contacted in time, perhaps the outcome would have been different,”

The child was turned over to her grandmother.

KDKA reported that Martin was released on $10,000 bond.