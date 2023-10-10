CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 41-year-old Canton man was killed in what police said was an intentional hit-and-run on Monday morning.

Matthew P. Colopy, 45, of Canton, is now in custody and charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to a Tuesday news release.

City police officers responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian just before 8 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of 48th Street Northwest. The car reportedly fled the scene.

There, they found 41-year-old Cateno J. Demetro, of Canton, laying in the roadway. City firefighters transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he soon died of his injuries, according to the release.

“Investigators have established that this was an intentional act, and are investigating the incident as a homicide,” reads the release.

Police arrested Colopy soon after. He’s now in the Stark County jail and due for arraignment in Canton Municipal Court on Wednesday morning, court records show.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Canton detectives at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be provided via Tip411 or to the Stark County Crime Stoppers by filling out the form online or by texting STARKTIP and your tip to 847411.