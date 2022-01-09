Police organize run to honor ‘fallen brother’ Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are honoring fallen officer Shane Bartek who was killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

The department posted an invite in a Facebook post with a call to join them for a run or support the cause.

It starts Sunday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Academy, 3470 Rocky River Dr., with a group stretch and warm-up.

The course leads to West Park Cleveland Police and Fire Fighters Memorial where they’ll stop to pray and have a moment of silence before heading back.

Officer Bartek’s classmates from the 145 will be running with the class flag in his honor.

Temps will be in the 40s with widespread rain so the department reminds runners to dress for the weather, adding, “If it’s raining, we’re training.”