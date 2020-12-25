Police: One killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick police are investigating after one person was killed and another hurt in a wrong-way crash on I-71.
According to the department, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a driver going south in the northbound lanes. When officers arrived, they discovered a four vehicle crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details about the crash were made available.
