Police: One killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick police are investigating after one person was killed and another hurt in a wrong-way crash on I-71.

According to the department, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a driver going south in the northbound lanes. When officers arrived, they discovered a four vehicle crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details about the crash were made available.

