Police: Ohio teen handling gun shoots, kills 2-year-old nephew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have charged a teen after a toddler was shot and killed in east Columbus on Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of N Monroe Ave. in east Columbus, on the report of a shooting.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy told officers he was in the residence babysitting his niece and nephew, when a gun he was handling discharged and struck his two-year-old nephew.

The toddler was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the teen was charged with homicide and tampering with evidence.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.

