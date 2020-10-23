Police: Ohio man accuses group of plotting to arrest Gov. DeWine for tyranny

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — During a press conference on Friday, Governor Mike DeWine was asked about allegations that a group of citizens was plotting to arrest him.

According to a report from Piqua Police Department, a man contacted police on Oct. 26 following a phone call he claims to have received. He said the person on the line told him that a group was getting together to go to DeWine’s house and arrest him for tyranny.

“I am not shocked by it. At this point in my life, not much shocks me anymore. It’s a sad thing. Again, I don’t know any of the details of this, so I am not going to comment on the facts here,” said DeWine.

He also reflected on the recent kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Several people have been charged in connection to that case.

“The idea that some people think that they can override what everyone else wants to do and that they can take the law into their hands is despicable and it’s wrong,” he added.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to see if they’re investigating.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: