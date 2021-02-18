Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fatally stabbed woman

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man who fatally stabbed a woman at a Pennsylvania home has been shot and killed by an officer.
The New Castle News reports that state troopers were called to the home at about 11:08 a.m. Thursday, where they saw a man assaulting the woman with a blunt instrument outside of the house.
State police say a New Wilmington officer ordered the man to stop. The officer shot the man when he ignored commands and continued the assault.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich Johnson told the newspaper he received a call Thursday afternoon that the woman had died at a hospital.
The man who assaulted her was pronounced dead at the scene.