Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fatally stabbed woman

Police cars line up along Route 158 in New Wilmington, Pa., as they respond to a domestic incident Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Gary Church/New Castle News via AP)

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man who fatally stabbed a woman at a Pennsylvania home has been shot and killed by an officer.

The New Castle News reports that state troopers were called to the home at about 11:08 a.m. Thursday, where they saw a man assaulting the woman with a blunt instrument outside of the house.

State and New Wilmington Borough police meet in a conference outside of a house on New Castle Street following an assault and shooting, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New Wilmington, Pa. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Gary Church/New Castle News via AP)

Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson talks with a state police investigator outside of a house in New Wilmington, Pa., were a woman was fatally assaulted and a borough officer shot and killed a man suspected in her death. (Debbie Wachter/New Castle News via AP)

State police say a New Wilmington officer ordered the man to stop. The officer shot the man when he ignored commands and continued the assault.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich Johnson told the newspaper he received a call Thursday afternoon that the woman had died at a hospital.

The man who assaulted her was pronounced dead at the scene.