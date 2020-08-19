Police officer freed by firefighters after getting stuck in his own handcuffs

(CNN) — A British police officer needed to be rescued by firefighters after getting his hands stuck in a pair of handcuffs.

Fire crew in Northamptonshire, central England, tweeted that they were sent to release an officer from the device on Tuesday morning.

“09:46 Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release,” they wrote.

09:46 Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release #Mereway — Northants Fire (@northantsfire) August 18, 2020

Scott Renwick, the Core Training Sergeant for the region’s police force, admitted that he was the officer in question.

“Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!,” he wrote.

Renwick added that he walked himself to the fire station to get assistance.

“If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done,” he said in response to jovial replies from members of the public.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: