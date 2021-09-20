Police note discovered on Brian Laundrie’s vehicle after disappearance, reports find

(WJW/AP) — The FBI and police searched Brian Laundrie’s family home in Florida Monday, removing a car and other items from the property.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose remains were believed to be found in Wyoming Sunday.

Turns out, the car removed from the property, a Ford Mustang, was discovered at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, with a police note on its windshield Wednesday, the family’s attorney told the New York Post.

Laundrie was last seen by his family Tuesday after he reportedly went for a hike at the reserve. The note reportedly was a message asking for the removal of the vehicle, lawyer Steven Bertolino said, but the family chose to leave the car in place until Thursday in case Laundrie returned.

When he didn’t, they reported him missing Friday.

Over the weekend, more than 50 law enforcement officers combed the more than 24,000-acre area, searching for Laundrie. But on Monday, police said they weren’t going to continue “a major search” of the spot anymore, having exhausted every avenue.

Police continue to search for the 23-year-old who had been on a road trip with his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Monday, Petito’s father Joseph was on the “Dr. Phil” show and said he wants Laundrie to be held accountable for his role in the case.

“I hope they get what’s coming, and that includes his folks,” Petito said. “Because I’ll tell you, right now, they are just as complicit, in my book.”