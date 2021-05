Cleveland police are asking for help to find a missing Cleveland woman who is considered endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help to find a missing woman.

Briana Spain, 25, was last seen at her home on May 7 in the 11900 block of Scotland Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.

Police say her family has concerns for her well-being because of possible mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.