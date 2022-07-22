CLEVELAND (WJW) — Investigators need the public’s help to find arson suspects who set fire to a home on Cleveland’s west side.

Officers were called to the home in the 16500 block West Park Road on July 9 just before 3 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Cleveland Fire.

Surveillance video shows a group on bikes approach the porch and set off what looks like fireworks.

Investigators discovered that an explosive device had been intentionally detonated on the front steps, causing damage to the home, the post says.

If you know any information about this incident call arson investigators at 216-664-6380.