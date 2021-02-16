Police: Mother dies after child takes gun from purse, inadvertently shoots her

CONRELIUS, N.C. (WJW) — Police in North Carolina are investigating after a mother was fatally shot in her apartment.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers were called to an apartment building Monday evening for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old woman dead in the back bedroom of her apartment unit. A small semi-automatic handgun was found on the bed.

Witnesses told police the only people in the apartment at the time of the shooting were the woman and her five children.

Four of the children were in the room with the woman at the time of the shooting.

PRESS RELEASE – Cornelius Police Conducts Death Investigation



For more information, please visit: https://t.co/xpjS1M9Hlf — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) February 16, 2021

Detectives believe the children found the woman’s gun in her purse. They say the shooting of the mother was inadvertent, adding that the youngest child was also shot.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As this case involves juveniles, police will not be releasing their names or any other identifying factors.