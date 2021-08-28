Police: Mother confesses to killing her children, leaves bodies to decompose in home

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJW) — Baltimore police are investigating after they say a mother confessed to killing her two children then leaving them to decompose in their home.

In a Facebook post, police say on August 24 around 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the southwest section of Baltimore to investigate a reported death. When they arrived, they say they discovered 6- and 8-year old children who were dead with visible trauma to their bodies and in a state of decomposition.

The post says, 28 year-old Jamerria Hall was taken into custody after confessing to investigators that she killed her son and daughter. She is charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault and reckless endangerment of the children.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate and are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an exact cause of death.