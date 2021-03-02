‘Not showing much remorse’: Police say Middletown mom had 2 other kids in car when son was dragged, killed

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown mother charged with murder is “not showing much remorse” after telling authorities she killed her 6-year-old son and dumped his body in the Ohio River, according to Chief David Birk of the Middletown Police Department.

Brittany Gosney, 29, was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court Monday on several charges in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson.

“Several people have interviewed her,” Birk said. “She’s not really saying what the motive was. She just admitted to doing this.”

According to Middletown police, Gosney and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, reported the boy missing Sunday morning. But after further questioning, the mother confessed to killing her son, Birk said.

Gosney told police she took the 6-year-old to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County Friday. Court documents say she admitted to trying to abandon the boy and then dragging him with her car.

According to court documents, she returned to the scene 30 to 40 minutes later, found the boy had suffered a head injury and took him to a home on Crawford Street in Middletown.

After they believed the 6-year-old had died, the mother and her boyfriend dumped the body in the Ohio River near the I-275 bridge in Lawrenceburg, Ind., Birk said.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the boy’s body has not been recovered.

The woman’s two other young children were in the car at the time 6-year-old James was fatally injured, but they were not harmed. According to Birk, both children are now in foster care.

“Children Services had been in touch with them in the past,” Birk said of the couple. “They had bumped around from hotels, different areas. They were in and out of Middletown school district.”

Hamilton has been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

At Rosa Parks Elementary School, staff members are remembering James as a “joyful” first grader, said Marlon Styles, Jr., Middletown City Schools superintendent.

“He would come running towards the front doors of the school building with a giant smile on his face and he gave the biggest and, they say, bestest hugs you could ever imagine,” Styles said.

The school district has planned a vigil for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Barnitz Stadium, located next to Rosa Parks Elementary School, Styles said.