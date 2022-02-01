Police: Massive 40-person brawl breaks out at Golden Corral

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WJW) — The Bensalem Township Police Department is investigating after a large fight broke out at the local Golden Corral Restaurant Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., allegedly involved more than 40 people, police confirmed. However, most of those involved had left the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the encounter, although police said social media videos showed a chaotic scene at the time of the fight.

The cause of the fight is still being investigated and police said they are not releasing any other information at this time. They are also still working to find out who was involved in the incident.