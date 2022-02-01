Police: Massive 40-person brawl breaks out at Golden Corral

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WJW) — The Bensalem Township Police Department is investigating after a large fight broke out at the local Golden Corral Restaurant Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., allegedly involved more than 40 people, police confirmed. However, most of those involved had left the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the encounter, although police said social media videos showed a chaotic scene at the time of the fight.

The cause of the fight is still being investigated and police said they are not releasing any other information at this time. They are also still working to find out who was involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral