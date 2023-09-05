**Related Video Above: A report from Monday regarding the Maple Heights shooting.**

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police have now identified the victims of a horrific shooting that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead Labor Day afternoon at Stafford Park.

Police were called to the park after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting during a gathering that was taking place.

A pregnant woman, now identified as 30-year-old Mercedes Iverson, was found dead in a vehicle while her husband 31-year-old Norbert Carter was found dead in a park bathroom. The woman’s unborn baby was also killed, police confirmed.

The Monday afternoon shooting also left a 13-year-old boy injured, but he is expected to be OK.

The suspected shooter, who police said Monday was the pregnant woman’s brother, arrived at the park specifically to confront his family, whom he’d been feuding with, and immediately tried to fight them. The victims tried to leave the premises and got in their car, police said. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the woman and the 13-year-old, believed to be a bystander.

The man then fled the vehicle and was followed by the shooter into the bathroom, police said.

Authorities, were able to apprehend the shooter soon after on Auburn Avenue.

The suspected shooter, identified as Jason Iverson, “is being held pending an arraignment on charges of murder and attempted murder,” Maple Heights police said in a statement. He is being arraigned Wednesday, police confirmed to FOX 8.

Police said the altercation was extremely targeted and “there was no randomness to the event.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Maple Heights detectives at 216-587-9624. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.