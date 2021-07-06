Police: Man with gun breaks down door, is shot and killed by homeowner

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (WJW) — A police department in California is looking into a home invasion that ended with the suspect being shot and killed by the homeowner.

According to a post on the Fairfield Police Department’s Facebook page, a 911 call came in Tuesday morning from a man who said someone broke into his home. He told dispatch he shot the intruder and the suspect took off.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect across the street from the home; he was detained and police said he had a “semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.”

The suspect was pronounced dead following attempts at life-saving measures.

Police spoke to the homeowner who said he and his wife, both in their 60s, were having breakfast when they heard a knock at the door, followed by the suspect trying to kick down the door.

The homeowner told police, fearing for his and his wife’s safety, he got his firearm, which police said was legally owned, to defend them.

The husband said when the suspect broke down the door completely and came inside their home, he fired on him.

Police said the suspect is a 27-year-old man who was currently on parole for a violent crime.

The case remains under investigation. In the meantime, police said a victim advocate will be reaching out to the husband and wife to offer any assistance to them.