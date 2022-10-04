BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of students were watching when a 54-year-old man touched his stepdaughter sexually during a virtual class last week, police said.

The man allegedly came up behind the 16-year-old girl during her online class with 39 other students, wearing only underwear. He then dragged his “genital area” across the top of the girl’s head, according to a police report.

FOX 8 has chosen to withhold the names of the suspect and the virtual school in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The teacher, in verifying the student’s information, found her stepfather was a registered sex offender in Ohio, according to a report. The teacher then contacted Berea police, who reviewed the footage and sought a warrant for the man.

The state sex offender registry shows the man was convicted in 1999 of rape and gross sexual imposition. The victim was a 9-year-old girl. The man was released from prison in 2006, records show.

The school, which is obligated by law to report witnessed incidents of sexual abuse, in a statement to FOX 8 on Tuesday said it is cooperating with authorities. The school reached out to parents immediately following the incident and is offering counselors and outside clinical staff.

The man was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 29, in Berea Municipal Court on a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition. He posted a $50,000 surety bond, which includes a protection order and GPS monitoring.

He’s due back in court Thursday, Oct. 6, for a bond hearing, records show.