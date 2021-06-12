Police: Man suspected of stabbing elderly woman in her bed arrested, charged in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A man suspected of stabbing a 74-year-old woman has been apprehended, Mansfield police reported Saturday.

Izzac Lawhorn, 19, was arrested around 8 a.m. this morning from an apartment on East Cook Road, thanks to efforts from local police and the U.S. Marshalls. The suspect reportedly was taken into custody without incident.

Lawhorn is suspected of breaking into the Brookfield Drive apartment of the victim on June 3 and stabbed her more than 30 times while she was in bed, police said.

Courtesy Mansfield Police Department

Police said Lawhorn is charged with felonious assault and is currently at Richland County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

While detectives believe the suspect acted alone in what they’re calling a random attack, an investigation into the incident continues.

“I could not be more pleased with the arrest of the suspect involved in this horrific senseless attack,” Police Chief Keith Porch said in a statement on Facebook. “I know the community was on edge when informed of the details of this violent attack. Officers, investigators, and Crime Lab personnel worked tirelessly since this incident happened to which I’m so very proud of their efforts.”

The victim is reportedly continuing her road to recovery.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call detectives at 419-755-9748.