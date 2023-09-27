LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A 37-year-old man is charged with selling crack cocaine and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of two schools following a Tuesday drug raid.

Marcus Johnson now faces two first-degree felony counts of trafficking in drugs, each with a school specification, as well as felony counts of possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, having weapons while under disability and possessing criminal tools, according to a Wednesday news release from the Lorain Police Department.

City SWAT officers on Tuesday, Sept. 26, served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of East 30th Street — “the culmination of a joint investigation” by Elyria and Lorain police drug units as well as the FBI.

Officers seized about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of marijuana, as well as digital scales with cocaine residue and a loaded handgun. Johnson also had two active arrest warrants on charges in unrelated incidents, according to the release.

Johnson was jailed and held without bond “due to the severity of the charges and his scheduled appearance in the Lorain Municipal Court.”

Online court records do not yet list a case for Johnson.