Police: Man shot to death inside liquor store

CLEVELAND ( WJW) Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of man inside a liquor store.

It happened Friday around 6:20 p.m. at the One Stop Liquor Store on Lee Road. Police say the victim was in line at the store to pay for items when two males and a female walked into the store.

The victim and a 17-year-old started arguing which turned into a physical fight. Police say that is when the teen shot the victim and took off.

When officers arrived, the 24-year-old victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was located Saturday by the Gang Impact Unit and arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.