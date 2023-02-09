EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn Road, according to a press release from the East Cleveland Police Department.

An East Cleveland police officer found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1700 block of Hartshorn Rd.

The man was taken to University Hospitals where he died. He was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., according to the release.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone who was in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads in East Cleveland and have information about this shooting contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7463.