CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 26-year-old man was shot dead at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Jamarious Williams of Cleveland.

Police just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday found Williams laying in a staircase at a building in the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue. He had been shot in the chest and thigh.

A preliminary investigation found Williams was loading a U-Haul truck when a man wearing a mask came up and shot him, then fled on foot.

Williams was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.