CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for a 35-year-old man believed to have fatally shot a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of Dave’s Market & Eatery.

Police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the parking lot of the market at 1929 E. 61st St., according to a report. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect reportedly fled the area and has not been apprehended.

Investigators from the Third District Violent Crime Reduction Team and the police department’s homicide unit learned the victim knew the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.