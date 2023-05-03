CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 21-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man at a Cleveland home on Tuesday.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the home in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, where victim and the suspect were reportedly fighting just before the shooting, according to a news release.

The 21-year-old suspect shot the 41-year-old man then fled. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital, according to police.

The homicide remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.