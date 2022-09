CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 22-year-old man was shot by a gas station security guard early Wednesday morning, Cleveland police say.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 2700 block of East 116th Street, near the Methyl Avenue intersection, according to Cleveland police.

First responders transported the 22-year-old to a hospital in “serious condition,” according to police.

FOX 8 has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.