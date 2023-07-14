[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, July 14, 2023.]

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A 32-year-old Kent man is charged with attempted aggravated murder after trying to take a Ravenna police officer’s gun during an arrest.

Bond for Matthew J. Ziegler was set at $500,000 during his arraignment on Friday afternoon in Portage County Municipal Court, records show.

Police in a Friday news release said Ziegler was seen on surveillance cameras just after 10 p.m. on Thursday parking his car in front of the police station along Park Way, then getting out and vandalizing one of the department’s marked cruisers parked out front.

When officers approached him, Ziegler allegedly charged at one of them and tried to hit him in the face. Another officer then fired his Taser, but it had no effect.

“Ziegler continued swinging his closed fists and trying to punch officers,” the release reads. “Ziegler then grabbed the second officer around the neck, and they both fell to the ground.”

Police said Ziegler then tried to take a patrolman’s holstered duty firearm. He was eventually apprehended with help from other officers, according to the release.

Ziegler is currently in the Portage County jail. He’s due back in court on Tuesday, July 18, for a bond hearing. Court records show he has yet to retain an attorney.