Police: Man not seen since last week discovered shot, killed in Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who had reportedly not been seen since last week, was discovered shot and killed in his eastside Cleveland apartment Friday, police said.

The victim, who police said was 60 years old, had not shown up for work, so his supervisor reportedly went to the man’s apartment building on the 5200 block of Superior Avenue to check in on him.

The supervisor, along with the help of a maintenance worker, entered the apartment and found the victim dead.

Police were called and arrived on scene around 4:20 p.m. Police said they found the victim deceased with multiple bullet wounds. A homicide unit was also called to the scene. The man had reportedly not been seen since around March 18, police learned.

Police said they have made no arrests at this time and are continuing to investigate. Those with any information regarding the incident are asked to reach out to Cleveland detectives at 216-623-1234.